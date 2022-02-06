Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.