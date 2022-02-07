 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert