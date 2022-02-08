 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

