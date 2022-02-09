This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
