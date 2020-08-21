Flash flood watch on a rainy Friday; double tropical trouble possible next week

A soggy Friday in many locations could prove a little too soggy for some.

A low-pressure system to the west will be pulling moisture north-northwestward, lifted by the Appalachians and condensed into bands of rain and a few thunderstorms. The repeating process of this lift, plus the potential for locally heavy downpours, has prompted a flash flood watch along and west of the Blue Ridge, including the Roanoke and New River valleys, on this Friday.

Many locations will see at least an inch of rain today and some will get 2-4 inches, some of that occurring in a short time, posing the risk of flooded ditches, streams and roadways. Both from the banding and the terrain-enhanced nature of the rain, there will likely be great variation in amounts across the region.

This low will not move out rapidly, so there will be a lingering chance of showers and storms through the weekend. Slowly, high pressure aloft will take hold of our weather pattern, drying us out at least somewhat and warming us up in the week ahead.

High pressure aloft, however, may also provide the necessary upper-air pattern for what could be a very rare situation in the Gulf of Mexico next week with quite possibly TWO named tropical systems ongoing at the same time.