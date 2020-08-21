Flash flood watch on a rainy Friday; double tropical trouble possible next week

A soggy Friday in many locations could prove a little too soggy for some.
A low-pressure system to the west will be pulling moisture north-northwestward, lifted by the Appalachians and condensed into bands of rain and a few thunderstorms. The repeating process of this lift, plus the potential for locally heavy downpours, has prompted a flash flood watch along and west of the Blue Ridge, including the Roanoke and New River valleys, on this Friday.
Many locations will see at least an inch of rain today and some will get 2-4 inches, some of that occurring in a short time, posing the risk of flooded ditches, streams and roadways. Both from the banding and the terrain-enhanced nature of the rain, there will likely be great variation in amounts across the region.
This low will not move out rapidly, so there will be a lingering chance of showers and storms through the weekend. Slowly, high pressure aloft will take hold of our weather pattern, drying us out at least somewhat and warming us up in the week ahead.
High pressure aloft, however, may also provide the necessary upper-air pattern for what could be a very rare situation in the Gulf of Mexico next week with quite possibly TWO named tropical systems ongoing at the same time.
Tropical Depression 13 in the Atlantic east of the Leeward Islands and Tropical Depression 14 just east of the coast of Central America are each expected to strengthen into a named tropical storm or hurricane -- Laura and Marco, though unclear yet which would be which -- and track into the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Based on what some weather experts have reported on social media, it has been at least 61 years since there have been two named storms simultaneously in the Gulf of Mexico. The proximity of the two storms could even trigger what is known as the Fujiwhara effect, seen sometimes in western Pacific typhoons but almost never in Atlantic basin hurricanes, in which the two storms whirl each other in an atmospheric dance.
Whether or not this situation comes to full fruition, there will be two big wads of tropical moisture in the Gulf of Mexico next week that could eventually find their way to us. Tropical systems making landfall from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle have the greatest history of flooding in our region -- Camille, 1969; Agnes, 1972; Juan, 1985 -- so any storm coming ashore in that region bears a great deal of vigilance for us.
Rainy times ahead quite certainly on this Friday and quite possibly in about a week from the tropics.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
