Flash flood watch today then a drier break; August looking mild, damp into late month

Recent days of soupy, showery weather are reaching their peak on this Saturday, as the persistent trough of low-pressure finally approaches and moves across region, scooping and lifting abundant moisture with the aid of a stalled frontal boundary waving back and forth near our region.
This will produce more widespread rain than what has happened in recent days, and some potentially torrential downpours, especially where heavier bands move over the same area repeatedly or enough convection develops for thunderstorms. Many locations across the Roanoke and New River valleys and nearby areas will see an inch or more of rain on top of what has already fallen overnight into Saturday morning and some localized areas may get 2-4 inches. A flash flood watch has been issued through the midnight to cover the possibility of enough rain falling quickly enough to overflow ditches, small streams and roadways in some areas.
High temperatures will stay below 80 on this Saturday. This will be only the second sub-80 day since June 20 for Roanoke -- but there may be some more of that not far down the road.
We get something of a break in the rain Sunday through Tuesday as the low finally moves offshore and a couple of cold fronts move through from the northwest. Showers will be sparse Sunday and Monday and likely disappear entirely by Tuesday, which could be one of the nicest overall days we've seen in many weeks, with sunshine, low dew points, and morning lows dropping into the mid 50s to lower 60s over much of the region. You might even think it's the first day in the back half of 2020 that feels like a touch of fall. Wednesday morning is likely similar.
Summer heat like we experienced in July is not in evidence anywhere on the horizon for our region. This week's weak trough of low-pressure is being nudged out by a much deeper trough that will cover the eastern half of the U.S. for much of the latter half of August. High pressure, with the extreme heat, is setting up out West now.
Highs will mostly be in the 80s in the coming week -- a stray 90 might be possible with abundant sunshine and relatively dry air on Wednesday -- but in time the large scale trough will again scoop up Gulf of Mexico moisture and provide a series of fronts and disturbances to increase shower chances. Late next week and beyond, many days will have 80s highs/60s lows, and some may not reach 80, with the potential for a few cooler, drier nights in the 50s at times behind passing cold fronts.
Summer probably hasn't been vanquished for us yet but fears of a torch run like July extending throughout August are not being realized.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
