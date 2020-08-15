Flash flood watch today then a drier break; August looking mild, damp into late month

Recent days of soupy, showery weather are reaching their peak on this Saturday, as the persistent trough of low-pressure finally approaches and moves across region, scooping and lifting abundant moisture with the aid of a stalled frontal boundary waving back and forth near our region.

This will produce more widespread rain than what has happened in recent days, and some potentially torrential downpours, especially where heavier bands move over the same area repeatedly or enough convection develops for thunderstorms. Many locations across the Roanoke and New River valleys and nearby areas will see an inch or more of rain on top of what has already fallen overnight into Saturday morning and some localized areas may get 2-4 inches. A flash flood watch has been issued through the midnight to cover the possibility of enough rain falling quickly enough to overflow ditches, small streams and roadways in some areas.

High temperatures will stay below 80 on this Saturday. This will be only the second sub-80 day since June 20 for Roanoke -- but there may be some more of that not far down the road.