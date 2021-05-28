Friday afternoon storms lead to Memorial Day cooldown

A break in summerlike heat is on the way just in time for Memorial Day -- this may or may not please you -- and ongoing dryness may get at least partial alleviation in some locations early in the holiday weekend.
Friday afternoon will still be sticky, though not as warm as recent days, with cloud cover and showers developing. A warm front will be lifting north through the region while a cold front approaches from the west, putting the Roanoke and New River valleys in a zone for numerous showers and some thunderstorms this Friday afternoon.
There is at least some risk of a few storms having damaging winds and hail, though that risk may end up greater closer to the warm front lifting northward to about the Interstate 64 corridor. Along the warm front, surface winds will back to the east, blowing against the grain of winds higher aloft, possibly giving some storms a spin that could lead to more concentrated damaging wind, larger hail and possibly even a tornado or two. Strong to severe storms are possible anywhere in the region today, with a bit greater risk to the north near the warm front.
Almost the entire state of Virginia is now considered "abnormally dry," or the initial level of drought, on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, so today's showers and storms that could dump 1/2 inch or more on many locations especially along and north of the U.S. 460 corridor (Blacksburg/Christiansburg to Roanoke to Bedford, and north of there) will be helpful though not likely to fully alleviate the dryness.
Behind the front, cooler, damp weather will settle in for the weekend, with highs mostly in the 60s to lower 70s and lows in the 50s. Rainfall amounts will be light. There may be some sun peeking between the clouds from time to time
Memorial Day itself looks beautiful with lots of sunshine near normal temperatures, highs in the 70s to near 80, lows in the 50s with low dew points. Those of you who like your Memorial Day more summerlike might be a touch disappointed, but on the whole it looks to be a gorgeous holiday.
