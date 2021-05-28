Friday afternoon storms lead to Memorial Day cooldown

A break in summerlike heat is on the way just in time for Memorial Day -- this may or may not please you -- and ongoing dryness may get at least partial alleviation in some locations early in the holiday weekend.

Friday afternoon will still be sticky, though not as warm as recent days, with cloud cover and showers developing. A warm front will be lifting north through the region while a cold front approaches from the west, putting the Roanoke and New River valleys in a zone for numerous showers and some thunderstorms this Friday afternoon.

There is at least some risk of a few storms having damaging winds and hail, though that risk may end up greater closer to the warm front lifting northward to about the Interstate 64 corridor. Along the warm front, surface winds will back to the east, blowing against the grain of winds higher aloft, possibly giving some storms a spin that could lead to more concentrated damaging wind, larger hail and possibly even a tornado or two. Strong to severe storms are possible anywhere in the region today, with a bit greater risk to the north near the warm front.