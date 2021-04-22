Friday morning freeze expected in Roanoke region — but 80s again next week

A strong cold front has brought a taste of winter back to our region, but it will be a passing flavor, as spring and even summerlike warmth returns by next week.
Wednesday evening brought some snow flurries to parts of the Roanoke and New River valleys, and Thursday morning saw lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Friday morning will bring similar lows, but with less wind, therefore increasing the risk of frost forming on tender outdoor plants. Freeze warnings have been issued.
Saturday will bring showers (with temperatures well above freezing, starting in 40s climbing toward 60) ahead of the next cold front, but this front will be more of Pacific origin than the Arctic. As a result, while it will get cooler again briefly behind it, that will only be 40ish not 30ish by Monday morning.
After that, a pattern change takes hold, high pressure builds over our region, and temperatures warm next week, likely to top 80 in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
It's always hard to say when a freeze/frost situation will be the season's last, but considering both climatic history and the pattern ahead, there's a better than even odds chance that Friday morning will be the last of the 2020-21 cold season for the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley and similar elevations east and south. Higher elevations to the west run more risk deep into May behind whatever cold fronts move our way.
The overall pattern ahead entering May, however, suggests the jet stream dipping more into the central U.S. between high pressure systems near the East and West coasts, which would favor generally warmer spring weather in our region, tilting a bit to the dry side but with occasional showery periods possible. Severe storms outbreaks may develop in the central U.S. with this pattern, which could spread our way at times.
