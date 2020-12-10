Friday-Saturday may reach 60 ... but some wintry intrigue for Monday

December has started with neither extreme cold nor extreme warmth, with high temperatures below 60 degrees over its first 10 days. We are in a moderating period between colder air masses through Saturday, so lower 60s high temperatures are possible in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east both Friday and Saturday with sunshine, before the next colder shot arrives.
A cold front will push through late Saturday, bringing some rain showers and putting an end to the brief warmup. The air behind the front is not bitter cold but will get us back to the midwinter-normal 40s highs/20s lows regime, somewhat below normal for early to mid December.
By Monday, a wave of low pressure will slide up the front from the Gulf of Mexico along or just off the southeast coast of the U.S. Depending on exactly how this low tracks, there is the possibility that it will lift moisture into cold air across our region. if this happens, depending on just how cold it is, we could see cold rain, wintry mix, or wet snow.
A few forecast model runs now and then have stirred some excitement portraying a fairly large snowstorm. That is within the realm of possibility but only among a wide range of such possibilities at this point. It could well be that the low slips far enough offshore to pass harmlessly with no precipitation in our region.
Regardless it is something worth keeping an eye on through the weekend.
The pattern ahead does not feature a deep pool of Arctic air, bur rather seasonable to slightly below normal shots of cold with milder but not extremely warm moderating periods in between, continuing what we have started the month with. The source region for the cold air is more Canada than the Arctic or Siberia, which often translates into marginally cold conditions for wintry precipitation in our region. The jet stream however is quite active with some dips that will bring cold fronts and storm systems through every few days. Lining up these systems with just the right or wrong placement and timing -- depending on how you view snow -- may create potential wintry precipitation setups, especially if there is a strong upper-level low with a deep cold pool aloft.
If there does happen to be a sizable snow during the next 7-10 days it would likely be the kind that starts melting 30 minutes after it stops falling or with the rising of the sun if it ends at night. We are not going to have snowfall that lasts on the ground for days on end without deeper and more lasting Arctic air, so if it happens, get out and enjoy it quickly or just endure it a few hours before it begins to disappear.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
