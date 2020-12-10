Friday-Saturday may reach 60 ... but some wintry intrigue for Monday

December has started with neither extreme cold nor extreme warmth, with high temperatures below 60 degrees over its first 10 days. We are in a moderating period between colder air masses through Saturday, so lower 60s high temperatures are possible in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east both Friday and Saturday with sunshine, before the next colder shot arrives.

A cold front will push through late Saturday, bringing some rain showers and putting an end to the brief warmup. The air behind the front is not bitter cold but will get us back to the midwinter-normal 40s highs/20s lows regime, somewhat below normal for early to mid December.

By Monday, a wave of low pressure will slide up the front from the Gulf of Mexico along or just off the southeast coast of the U.S. Depending on exactly how this low tracks, there is the possibility that it will lift moisture into cold air across our region. if this happens, depending on just how cold it is, we could see cold rain, wintry mix, or wet snow.

A few forecast model runs now and then have stirred some excitement portraying a fairly large snowstorm. That is within the realm of possibility but only among a wide range of such possibilities at this point. It could well be that the low slips far enough offshore to pass harmlessly with no precipitation in our region.