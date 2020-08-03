Heavy rain risk for SW Va diminishes as Hurricane Isaias aims for Myrtle Beach-Wilmington area

Isaias has regained hurricane strength at mid-evening Monday. While that will mean a bit rougher go for parts of the Carolinas coast near Myrtle Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington and Cape Fear that Southwest Virginians frequent, it will not increase its effects for Southwest Virginia itself.

In fact, at this writing, it appears that the risk of heavy rain is diminishing for our region. Two bands of heavier rain developed today, one over the I-77 corridor and parts of the New River Valley, the other south and east of Roanoke, riding east of the Blue Ridge. Roanoke was largely missed, with a few quick and locally heavy showers, while more consequential rain fell in the rain bands. Some places got the expected 1-2 inches fairly quickly, but others came up well short.

With Isaias being a compact storm that has nudged a little east of its earlier projected track, it appears that it is not slinging as much moisture as far inland as appeared likely earlier, and its connection with a trough and cold front to the west is a bit more tenuous. Additional showers are expected in Southwest Virginia overnight, but flooding rain appears unlikely Roanoke and west. There may be some heavier bands east of Roanoke.

A period of somewhat cooler and drier weather will ensue as Isaias passes our latitude on its north-northeast track and winds turn around to the west for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s and lows in the 60s -- through Monday, Roanoke has had a record 19 days in a row with a low temperature 70 or above, so that likely will be ending. Classic summer weather of warm to hot days and scattered afternoon storms builds in late week through the weekend.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

