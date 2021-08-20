Henri to stir up surf on Va., N.C. beaches

Hurricane Henri is not headed for North Carolina or Virginia, but it will kick up higher surf and create dangerous rip currents on nearby beaches over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, expect high risk of rip currents along the Delmarva and North Carolina coastlines to continue on Saturday. As the swells from Henri increase, high rip current risks and dangerous surf should affect nearby beaches on Sunday, too. Moderate to high risks could even last into Tuesday around Ocean City and Assateague. Waves of 3 to 5 feet breaking at the shoreline may not sound incredibly high, but it’s a good reason to stay on the sand. The water has enough force to knock a person over.

“Just the surf of this size can be dangerous, causing neck, back and spinal injuries,” said Jeff Orrock, meteorologist in charge at NWS Wakefield.

“The long period swell combined with the wave height increases the rip threat both in intensity and number of rips,” Orrock said.

The longer period of time between those waves creates a stronger, longer duration of water rushing back out, which sets up those dangerous rip current channels.

For the latest details, check weather.gov/beach and select forecasts from dozens of locations along the Eastern Seaboard.

Stay out of the surf when the rip risk is high, and always heed lifeguards, warning flags or local officials.