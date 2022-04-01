 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

