The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Roanoke, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.