The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Roanoke, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
