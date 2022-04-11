Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.