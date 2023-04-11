The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
