The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Period…
This evening in Roanoke: Thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures …
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecas…