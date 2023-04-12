The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy …
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…