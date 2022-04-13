The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
A red flag warning is issued when conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth.
