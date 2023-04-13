Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy …
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…