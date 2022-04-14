Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.