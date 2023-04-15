Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
