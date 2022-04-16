Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.