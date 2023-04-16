The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
A slow dryness continues to creep westward from Chesapeake Bay covering most of Virginia east of the Roanoke Valley
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. P…