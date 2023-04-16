The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.