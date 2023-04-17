Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
