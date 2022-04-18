Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Roanoke. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Ex…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 39F. Winds E at 10…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Roanoke. It…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…