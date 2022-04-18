Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.