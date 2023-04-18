Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.