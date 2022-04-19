 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

