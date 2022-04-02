Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Highs i…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening in Roanoke: Clear. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks …
This evening in Roanoke: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with w…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 t…