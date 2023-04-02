Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.