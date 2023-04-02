Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
