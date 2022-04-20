Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

