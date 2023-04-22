Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.