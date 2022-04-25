Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Roanoke: Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. It shou…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Roanoke folks…
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's …
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.