Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.