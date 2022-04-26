Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.