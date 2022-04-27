 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

