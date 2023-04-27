Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
