Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.