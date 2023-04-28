Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
