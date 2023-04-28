Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.