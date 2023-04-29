Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.