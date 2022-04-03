 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

