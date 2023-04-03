Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
