 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert