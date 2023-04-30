Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday and Sunday will see separate wet weather systems rolling across the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Burst of summer warmth before a cooler period. Most of next week will be near or cooler than normal.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partl…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…