Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.