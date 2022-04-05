The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn't mean the damage stops.
