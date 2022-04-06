Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Roanoke area. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
