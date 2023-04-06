The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
