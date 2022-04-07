Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
