Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.