Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
