Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
