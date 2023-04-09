Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
